Last week, Rihanna launched her highly-anticipated Fenty fashion house with LVMH. For her release event, the Fenty frontwoman wore her hair in burgundy box braids. It was the first time in a while we've seen RiRi with red hair since her 2010 Loud era, and we were reminded that crimson is, indeed, her colour.
Although the singer is notorious for continually switching out her style, it looks like Rihanna is rocking with her updated hair colour. She attended the 2019 BET Awards with her burgundy hair tied up in a wavy half-up half down style done by her longtime stylist Yusef.
Naturally, we weren't the only ones excited to see the singer rocking burgundy hair again. Her "Navy" also quickly freaked out on Twitter and began cooking up theories that new music from the singer is on the way.
Rihanna changes her hair color when she’s about to drop an album pic.twitter.com/1P3xC2gUC3— Ashlee (@BuryMeInChanel_) June 24, 2019
Last time @rihanna was at the #betawards20 with that hair color and a stack of money to release a snippet. Let us be ready.— sayzar (@ccrstrna) June 24, 2019
Though the singer has been adamant about releasing new music on her own terms, we'll happily take her new red hair for what it is: new music or just good ol' beauty inspiration from our favourite bad gal.
