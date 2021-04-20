7 a.m. — I have breakfast as I look up information about a potential venue for my wedding. We originally planned to do everything in my parents' backyard, but the moment we looked into the logistics of decorating the yard and getting a tent, I shut it down and went on a rampage to find a beautiful place to host our nuptials. My fiancé and I are paying for the wedding ourselves, and our goal is to spend under $10,000. COVID-19 restrictions have dramatically reduced the costs because we can't have all the friends and family we would've wanted. We've managed to find some affordable venues that offer all-inclusive packages for smaller gatherings. I'm going to visit one with my parents today that costs $3,500 with tax included. L. has to work so he can't come with us, but he's happy leaving it up to me to make a decision.