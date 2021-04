Editor’s note: This diary was submitted before Ontario’s latest stay-at-home order . Refinery29 in no way encourages social gatherings currently prohibited under provincial COVID-19 restrictions.Rehabilitation SpecialistHealthcare34Toronto, ON$80,000$130,000 (Our condo's estimated value is $620,000. This total reflects my half.)$290,000 (mortgage and car)$2,090She/Her$1,570 (My fiancé and I split monthly expenses, from our mortgage to Amazon Prime. These totals are for my half.)$385$30–35$38.42$9.50 (We have several streaming moochers to support.)$4.50$200$325$292 (automatically deducted from my paycheque)My parents always expected my siblings and me to find careers as professionals. University was inevitable, not an option. I did an undergraduate degree and post-graduate college program. I was lucky enough to be a part of a co-op program, so my co-op earnings combined with OSAP and an RESP from my parents helped pay for my education. It took me two years after I was done school to pay off $38,500 in student debt.My parents always had a "save, save, save" mentality. We immigrated to Canada when I was very young, but I don't feel like I was denied anything in my childhood because of our finances. Being (just a bit!) older now, I have a better understanding of the sacrifices they made to build a life for us here.My first job was a paper route when I was eight. It was something to do with my sisters rather than a job for money's sake. In high school, I had a job as a restaurant hostess so I could get work experience for my university applications.I never felt like money was a major concern. Most of my interests didn't require a lot of money or could be accessed for free, and I would often put my allowance in my saving account and forget about it.I do worry about money now, especially because I'd like to stay in Toronto and start a family of my own soon. COVID-19 hasn't affected my work situation significantly — I still go to work every day — and my fiancé is also fortunate that he hasn't been affected by the pandemic.When I completed my schooling, I was financially responsible for myself. I moved back in with my parents after university, but I would still pay some amount for rent and contribute to the utilities and groceries.Other than my RESP and the heavy discounts on rent my parents gave me while I lived under their roof, I've never received passive or inherited income.