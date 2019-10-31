Scoring coloured lenses from your local eye doctor is easy, but novelty lenses — think cat or vampire-like eyes — are where the tricky part comes in. According to Hamada, lenses created to cover more than just the iris (like traditional contact lenses), are, usually, unregulated and unapproved by the FDA. They're also harder to get by way of doctor's prescription. Hamada's best advice is to do your research and, once you feel like you've found some that are safe, get a gut check from your eye doctor before buying. "Anything put near your eyes should be medically safe and FDA-approved," she says. "Stores that don’t require an Rx are selling the contacts illegally."