6 p.m. — After work, I go to Canadian Tire to buy supplies for my upcoming move. Although I've only been at my new apartment for six months, I can no longer live there. The place is infested with cockroaches. The whole process of getting it was super-easy, which probably should've been a red flag. Luckily, I've found an older studio apartment in a condo building. I’m not the fancy condo type; I like an older place with character, but I can’t lie, the amenities (a gym and my own washer and dryer) are sweet. Breaking my lease has been expensive, because I'm basically paying rent on two places this month, on top of an $850 fee for breaking my lease. I’m using my emergency funds to cover it all, and I figure if you can't use them to get out of a cockroach-infested apartment, when can you? At Canadian Tire, I buy two storage bins, a new garbage can, Method cleaning products (not sure if they're truly organic, but I like them), and more moving supplies. $79.92