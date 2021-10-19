Spending note: My partner, N., is working while also attending school (a multitasking icon). When we moved in together, we were both students earning around the same amount, so we split our expenses equally. Over the past year, though, as my income has increased, we've been making adjustments that are more equitable. We're still experimenting with the best ways to split expenses and so far that has looked like me covering gas and car insurance (we share my car), as well as the bulk of groceries and dining. We keep track of our shared expenses using Honeydue and transfer each other money at the end of the month.



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I come from an academic family and was absolutely expected to go to university. I completed an undergraduate degree, which I paid for using an RESP my parents set up for me and subsidized tuition (one of my parents works at the university I attended). I lived at home, so my only expenses were gas, my phone, and any personal entertainment costs. I worked part-time during the school year and full-time in the summers to cover these costs and also save money. After I finished my undergrad, I completed my master's in a different city. I funded that degree through grants and scholarships, a stipend from my supervisor, working as a teaching assistant, and receiving help with rent from my parents.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents taught me to be a conscientious spender and to take care of my money. They emphasized the value of education and how performing well in school would be a gateway to a successful and secure financial future. One of the best ways they supported my financial education was by encouraging me to be proactive with my money. When I was 10, I got a job delivering papers, and my parents took me to the bank to open my own savings account and apply for a debit card. If I wanted to buy video games or go to the mall with my friends, I was responsible for my expenses, and this taught me how to budget from a young age. When I turned 18, my parents also encouraged me to get a credit card and make investments in a TFSA, so that I would learn responsible credit-building and investment habits.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

Aside from delivering papers as a 10-year-old (did I get taxed for that?), I worked part-time in an ice cream shop during high school to earn spending money. The job paid juuust over minimum wage, which was somewhere around $10 at the time.



Did you worry about money growing up?

When I was younger, my parents, who immigrated to Canada as adults, were still attending school, and we lived frugally. They grew up in a country with a lot of political turmoil, and they wanted to provide the type of stable childhood that they didn't get to experience. So, even as students, they saved money so we could go camping and take weekend road trips. Once I was older and more financially aware, both of my parents had secure full-time jobs, so I grew up in an upper-middle-class setting.



Do you worry about money now?

Before I landed my current job, I was feeling worried about money. I was burnt out after finishing grad school and felt immense pressure to start my career. I was sending out job applications every day to positions that weren't even appealing to me just because I thought I needed to land any job and get experience. Reflecting on this time, I can see that I was internalizing my parents' and society's expectations for me as a recent grad. A lot of my friends were finishing up degrees in professional colleges and starting high-calibre careers, so I was also feeling insecure about my choice to pursue a less-traditional STEM field (both my degrees are in the environmental field). I wondered if I should've studied what was stereotypically expected of me — something like business, engineering, or medicine. I'm privileged that my parents funded my academic pursuits so I could finish school without debt. Their ongoing willingness to support me should've meant that I didn't need to worry about money, but I felt anxiety about not living up to their investment in me. This past summer, I worked in a remote position — not work-from-home remote but literal in-the-middle-of-the-woods remote — and had a lot of downtime. I filled it by reading books and listening to podcasts about financial independence, which helped replace a lot of my financial anxiety with motivation and enthusiasm. It was also during this time that I landed my current job, which is literally my dream job!



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially responsible for myself when I was 24 and started to work full-time. I know I can always count on my parents, but since I started working and aggressively saving and investing, I feel confident in my ability to take care of myself.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My parents bought me my current car when I started university. As mentioned earlier, they also supported me during university.

