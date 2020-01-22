5 p.m. — I meet up with a friend for a quick dinner and shopping. We haven't seen each other in months, so it's a beautiful moment when we finally catch up. I love the type of friendships that let you pick up wherever you left off, even if you don't see one another often. I treat myself to A&W ($13.42), then we hit the shops. My friend makes a comment about needing socks, but I know she's on a budget and won't buy any herself. I grab her a couple pairs along with a fun little headband (plus a matching one for me), and a new T-shirt for myself ($32.97). We end up at a new shop that carries some of the favourite things I used to eat and use when I lived in Asia. I get overly excited and end up spending $26.66 on assorted random things. No regrets at all. $73.05