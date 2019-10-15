2 p.m. — We're starving and order an excessive amount of momos (Tibetan dumplings) and eat them while discussing what we've all been up to. My friend recently left the company I work for to go to another natural cosmetics brand, so it's interesting to hear her take on changing companies. We ordered too much food, and my friend packs the rest up to bring home to her husband. We wander down the street to look at the fall clothes in a boutique we like, and my husband bikes home to go grocery shopping and start dinner. He makes really good chilli from a Bon Appetit recipe, which makes me happy, because I love when I don't have to cook. When I get home, I throw in a load of laundry and play my Nintendo DS. $32