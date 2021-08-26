Annual Expenses:

Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it? I was placed in the gifted program in elementary school and was never able to even consider anything outside of attending university — not even college was an option. I went to university right out of high school but ended up in the hospital needing colectomy surgery after being diagnosed with Crohn's disease. I had to take a couple of years off in order to recover and be healthy enough to go back to school. I went back and earned my bachelor's in psychology and then did a post-grad program in human resources management (and because life happens, I ended up hating HR and doing a major career shift three years ago). I'm very lucky that my parents paid for my undergrad tuition, but I needed to work at a coffee shop and take out student loans to help pay for living expenses because they live in the U.S. so living at home to save money wasn't an option. I paid for my post-grad studies through a co-op placement and more student loans, but I was lucky to only owe about $20,000 after graduating, while my husband had double that amount.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My birth mother (we don't have a relationship due to abuse, but I consider my stepmother to be my mother in all the ways that matter) and my father divorced in my teens mainly over money. My dad grew up poor, and despite being an executive who earns a high six-figure salary, remains very frugal to this day. Meanwhile, my mother would go on spending binges and rack up credit card debt without my father's knowledge. My father and I are very close and he always encouraged me to choose a partner that has similar views on money as me. Funnily enough, the biggest lesson my father is still trying to teach me is to not worry about money as much as I do and to make sure that I don't forget to live today out of fear that I won't have enough in the future — that once I have my savings goals reached, it's okay to treat myself to things that make me happy.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was as a ski instructor's assistant at age 14, and I became a certified instructor in my own right at 15. I was already up skiing every weekend so I figured I might as well be making money doing it. Other than that, I worked at Dairy Queen throughout high school. My parents made it clear that having a job was a necessity.



Did you worry about money growing up?

No, I grew up very privileged and never had to worry about having enough of anything.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes and no. I have anxiety (working on it) and money is one of the things I fixate on the most. I'm scared we won't have enough money to retire and have an irrational fear of losing everything and ending up homeless. However, my salary has tripled since I switched to the IT industry, and I do feel calmer knowing that we can very comfortably cover all of our bills.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

When I graduated from my undergrad at 24. We have a great safety net in both sets of parents. They would jump in to help us if we ever needed it.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

I received $5,000 when my grandmother passed away during my undergrad. I used the money to pay for summer classes in order to have a lighter course load while completing my thesis and graduate a semester early.

