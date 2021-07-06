Occupation: Policy Analyst

Industry: Government

Age: 28

Location: Ottawa, ON

Salary: $75,000

Net Worth: $46,500 (I have an emergency fund of about $12,000, which I built up during COVID. My partner, A., and I are saving for a downpayment, and I've always been fairly risk-averse, so most of my net worth is in liquid savings: $30,000 in a TFSA and $3,000 in an RRSP. I also have about $1,500 in a Wealthsimple fund, to dip my toes in investing.)

Debt: $0

Paycheque Amount (bi/weekly): $1,965

Pronouns: She/Her/Elle



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,237 (This is for my half of our two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment and a storage locker. A. pays for the parking for his car.)

Renter's Insurance: $17

Phone: $25

Internet: $75

Hydro: $55–$70

Health & Dental Benefits: $0 (employer pays)

Netflix: $18.99 (split with my mum and brother)

Patreon: $3 (to the American Girls Podcast)

Peloton Subscription: $13.99

Spotify Student Subscription: $4.99

New York Times Student Subscription: $2.26

Charity: $40 (to the National Abortion Federation Canada and to a local food bank)

Savings: $300

TFSA: $400

Wealthsimple: $25

Communauto: $7



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Both my parents were raised blue-collar but ended up in white-collar jobs (one with a degree, one without), and they always expected me to go to university. I'm lucky to have paid for my undergrad through an RESP from my parents, scholarships, and working through my degree. During my MA, I took out loans as an emergency fund but was fortunate to receive full funding, along with a co-op job, so I paid off those loans soon after graduating.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents didn't talk about money much and didn't model great financial habits. Later on, they were fairly open about having debt, and they both love a good deal. I'm still trying to unlearn taking advantage of a sale or markdown instead of deciding what I need, looking for a better quality version, and buying one thing instead of multiple cheap ones.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I babysat and refereed soccer for a few summers in middle school, but my first real job was at a community centre when I was 15. I don't remember my parents forcing me to get a job, so I think it was for spending money.



Did you worry about money growing up?

When I was younger, my family was solidly middle-class. My parents split up when I was in elementary school, though, and with the divided households, I was much more aware of money and knew budgets were tight. My brother and I still participated in sports and activities, but our only vacations until I was in high school were road trips to visit family. This contributed to my overall conservative approach to spending, although my parents' approach to "retail therapy" has made me an impulsive spender with inexpensive things.



Do you worry about money now?

I don't really. I'm extremely concerned about the real estate market and overall costs in the long term, and the lifestyle creep has gotten very real since grad school. I know I'm in a relatively stable job with guaranteed income growth and a path to progression, so I'm definitely comfortable earmarking money for clothes, eating out, and other luxuries. That said, I've lived below my income for the most part and still can't fathom some of the mid-to-high-end prices, like full-price Lululemon or multihundred dollar bags.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I was truly responsible for myself after I finished my undergrad, at age 21. I've consciously built a healthy emergency fund, and I know either of my parents would welcome me to live at home if something catastrophic happened, so I do have a safety net.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My parents contributed to an RESP that totalled $12,000. They also paid for my first year of university and residence.

