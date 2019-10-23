4:30 p.m. — IT'S THE WEEKEND! I take the streetcar to the tailor to pick up a dress I'm hoping to wear for a friends wedding next weekend. I've been a bridesmaid 10 times. Yes, you read that correctly. The overall cost of standing in all these weddings, including dresses, alterations, accessories, hair, makeup, gifts for both the shower and wedding, bachelorettes, and travel (I've flown home or to the destination for most) is close to $20,000. WOW, that's a shock when I actually write it out. So I'm determined to actually wear one of my dresses again. I picked a wine-coloured gown that has a deep V-neck and A-line skirt. C. said it was one of his favourites, so I asked the tailor to hem it to knee-length. I'm happy with how it turned out, and I text a picture to the former bride. She's shocked I'm actually making use of it. I've donated most of my other bridesmaid dresses to local charities that help outfit girls for formals and proms. I'll do the same with this one when I'm done with it. Oh, and just for the record, I've asked my own bridesmaids to pick whatever dress they want to wear. The only parameters are that it be black and they feel amazing in it. $56.50