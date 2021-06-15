The Items That Plus-Size Women Wish Existed

This means anything strapless, backless, vest tops and even square-neck tops and dresses are not possible to wear without the top of my UGLY bra being on show. It basically forces me to cover up a lot of my décolletage and not be able to wear lots of clothes I would love to in my wardrobe that aren't even low cut. I even looked into making my own bras after starting to make my own clothes because I was sick of the limited options, and the only bra pattern that goes anywhere near my size is a full cup bra! So I still have about 25% of my wardrobe I don't feel comfortable wearing because of only one type of bra being available to me."