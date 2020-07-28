

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

We moved to Canada when I was eight, and it was difficult for my parents to land jobs right away. They worked hard, went back to school, and saved every penny. We didn't go on vacation, and I can count on one hand how many times we ate out as a child. We didn't speak about money, but I was always aware that money was tight. I started educating myself about finances last year when I moved to Vancouver from Alberta and all of a sudden found myself living paycheque to paycheque. Since then, I've been learning about investing and the FIRE movement, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I took a job as a Dollarama cashier when I was 15, mostly to help curb my boredom during the summer. I enjoyed every bit of it.



Did you worry about money growing up?

My mom is extremely loving and would've done everything she could to buy me what I wanted. I remember looking at Barbies in shop windows and wanting one so badly but knowing I couldn't ask because money was tight. When I became a teenager, my parents were more financially stable, and I didn't worry anymore.



Do you worry about money now?

I wouldn't say I worry about money. I'm conscious of it — and excited by it! When I graduated, I spent thousands on Botox, fillers, and makeup. I'd never treated myself before and felt like I'd earned a reward for everything I'd accomplished. I had no idea what was coming in or going out of my bank account. It wasn't until I became a homeowner and started on a path of minimalism that I realized all those things I'd purchased rarely made me happy. I've been focusing on finding happiness in other ways.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

In my culture, it's normal for twentysomethings to live with their parents, and I did so until age 27. They paid for rent and food, and I was responsible for everything else. I do have a financial safety net in that I have an emergency fund, but I wouldn't depend on someone else to help me out.