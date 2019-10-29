Patrick Ta’s Biggest Lesson Has Nothing To Do With Makeup

After the Major Glow launch, Ta decided to go back home to Arizona to reconnect with his hometown friends, who had continuously followed his career journey. "I didn't really know anything about their lives. I got so caught up in what I was doing, in my own success and doing my own thing," he says. Ta still recalls missing one of his best friend's weddings two years ago for a job he swore would shape his career. "Now, I don't even remember what job it was," he says.



That's when he decided to take his happiness into his own hands. Ta finally took time out of his work schedule — the first time in his career — to take a three week vacation around the world. Reconnecting with family and friends in Arizona, paired with his Eat, Pray, Love-moment, left him inspired to return to work — but this time things would be different.