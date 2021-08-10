Annual Expenses

Down Dog Yoga App: $40

Disney+: $45 (shared with another household)



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I think my parents assumed I would go to university, although they never stated it outright. I did a five-year program and paid for it using grants, loans, income from summer jobs, income from co-op placements, and an RESP. (My parents contributed to my RESP, but they also required me to contribute 50% of my allowance and 50% of every paycheque throughout high school.) I ended up having $11,000 in student loan debt, which I paid off within six months of graduating.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents educated me about money at an early age. I started receiving an allowance when I was seven, and I had to split it up into categories: spending, education, and charity. They encouraged saving for things I wanted and required me to buy anything that wasn't a necessity. The bulk of my financial education was on saving and limiting debt, but as I got older they began to educate me on building credit and mortgages.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was at a greenhouse in high school. I wanted to go on a school trip to Europe, and my parents were willing to contribute $750. I got the job to save for the remaining $2,250.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Our family was financially stable growing up, and I never saw my parents fight about money. My mom in particular was tight with her money, and that mindset rubbed off on me. Growing up, a lot of my friends came from families that had more disposable income than we did, so I struggled with comparing myself to my friends, but I never had to worry about money in the sense of contributing to family bills.



Do you worry about money now?

I'm in a dual-income household with a fairly low cost of living, so I'm lucky enough to not have to worry about money in terms of my health and safety. I do worry about whether I'm making the right choices with my investments and the amount that I'm saving for each of my goals. I tend to deprive myself to save money, and I'm still trying to find the balance of enjoying life now while setting up a solid foundation for my future.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially responsible for myself when I left home for university. I knew I had my parents' help if I needed it, but it was understood that I would be in charge of managing my income, spending habits, and debt from that point on. Now, my partner and I each have accessible money that acts as an emergency fund for our life together. At the end of the day, if we got into a really bad spot, I know I could count on my parents to help.

