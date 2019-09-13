Overwhelmed? You’re Not Alone, But We Have Solutions

Orloff says that, especially if you’re an empath, you’ll find toxic people to be draining. Their problems can begin to trouble you at unexpected times when you should be focusing on yourself. See as little of these people as possible. If they're part of your family and you can't exactly ditch them, set boundaries with them. Be honest, and let them know that their complaining is actually hurting your mental health. Maybe try setting limits, like: You have five minutes to bitch, and then we're moving onto a conversation about Real Housewives.