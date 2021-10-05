Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Neither of my parents finished college but it was always assumed I would not only attend but do so on a scholarship. My parents didn't have college funds set up for my brother and me so while I did receive some small scholarships and a hefty amount of financial aid, my private university was particularly expensive. My dad liquidated one of his retirement savings accounts to help pay some of the costs, but some student loans were still necessary. I opened my own checking account in high school and got a job as a writer for a local newspaper the summer before college that provided all of the spending money I used my freshman year. For the rest of college, I worked in the college admissions office, volunteered as a human research subject in the psych department (for small stipends), and took up part-time and summer jobs as a nanny, transcriptionist, and camp counselor. Afterwards, with some help from my parents, I was able to pay off all of my undergrad loans ($30,000) within three years of graduating. I recently completed a master's degree that I paid for using some savings and more student loans.