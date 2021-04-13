Occupation: Office Administrator

Industry: Real Estate

Age: 30

Location: The Okanagan, BC

Salary: $45,000

Net Worth: $150,457 (This is spread across my TFSA, RRSP, vacation savings, emergency savings, and seasons pass savings. My car is worth $7,000 and there's $140,000 in equity on my condo.)

Debt: $203,085.90 ($199,602.50 mortgage and a $3,483.40 car loan)

Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $1,512

Pronouns: She/Her



Monthly Expenses

Mortgage, Strata Fees & Home Insurance: $847.27 (My boyfriend, Z., lives with me and pays me $850 rent.)

Car Loan: $348.34 (will be paid off in February)

Car Insurance: $127.61

Phone: $101.35

Bank Fees: $16.95

Gym Membership: $47.25

Apple Music & Storage: $15.80

Internet: $28 ($56 split with my man)



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

The focus in my family was less on my education and more on sports and the possibility of a scholarship, but then an injury screwed that up. I did one semester away at a university and tried to cover my own finances but inevitably dropped out. After spending a decade considering different career paths and debating going back to school, I've recently started taking bookkeeping classes online through my local college. My goal is to be self-employed and join the work-from-home force.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

We didn't discuss money. My parents grew up rather poor, so I don't think they had the knowledge to share.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I had a paper route as a kid. I only made around $8 to $12 a week, but it taught me responsibility, and it was something I did with my dad. Throughout high school, I worked several customer service jobs, my favourite being at the movie theatre. I worked mostly for spending money and blew it all on clothes and makeup — I didn't save a dime.



Did you worry about money growing up?

In elementary school, my dad worked overtime and overnight shifts, and I worried that my parents were struggling. However, they always kept a roof over our heads and food on the table and paid for my sports.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes and no. Do I wish I had more savings? Absolutely! I don't make very much, but I'm happy and grateful with my quality of life, the travels I've gone on, and the things I have. Turning 30 this year, I've become more concerned with being financially prepared for having kids and retiring one day.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially responsible for myself at 18 when I moved out. There have been a couple of times throughout my 20s that I've moved back in with my family for a month or two, and I know they would always be there for me if I truly needed it.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Yes, my parents helped me with the downpayment on my condo. For this, I am soooo grateful. I don't know if I could've accomplished buying my own place in my 20s without their help. If my parents ever needed money, I would gladly repay them.

