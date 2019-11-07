Efforts to avoid gossip can be in vain when you’re in such close quarters. Barnaby, a 27-year-old charity worker, ended up spending every day with a guy who would explicitly flirt with him ("He’d be quite touchy-feely; a lot of arms around my waist, back strokes, hip-to-hip contact – and naturally, like any human with blood in their veins, I took it as big-time flirting") but then, when he asked said guy out, he said no. "In any normal situation, it probably would have stopped there – the man would’ve got the hint and been sensitive to my feelings, but it only intensified. He continued to act more touchy and more inappropriate. We’d go on nights out with other people and he’d be picking me up in the air or grinding on me with his semi-erect penis. Every time, without fail, he’d push it right to the edge before pulling out the Rejectville ticket or making out with someone else in front of me. All of this while knowing full well that I fancied him." The mixed messages were compounded by the fact that the guy in question would talk to other colleagues about him, pleading ignorance or claiming "I was overly keen and it was me that wouldn't get the message. But he would still act the same." Despite keeping this personal part of his life on the down low, gossip still spread, with some believing the guy, not Barnaby’s version of events.