6:30 a.m. — I stop for gas on the way to pick up my carpool buddy who pays me in ice cream, an arrangement that suits me well. My husband will drop off the kids at their daycares around 8 a.m. $33



7 a.m. — We arrive at the hospital, and I break my own rule about not buying food at work: I get a bagel with cream cheese from Tim Hortons. I inhale it, plus a hard-boiled egg and string cheese. I'm all about protein because you need a strong stomach to work in the operating room. And you have to eat before you scrub, otherwise you'll feel faint from low blood sugar. $3



10 a.m. — Yay for a break! It's a cardinal rule of nursing that we have to take whatever breaks we can, because we don't always know when the next one is coming. I eat yogurt and finish my coffee. I pay one of my coworkers $15 for lunch later this week. She organizes Thai food delivery every now and then, and it's absolutely delicious. $15



11:30 a.m. — It's lunch time. I'm eating leftover fried rice today. I pay $5 to one of my coworkers for eggs she brought me last week from her parents' farm. They are far superior to grocery store eggs. $5



3:30 p.m. — My carpool buddy and I escape the hospital. On the way home, she treats me to Dairy Queen. Remember what I said about being paid in ice cream? I get a sundae with pineapple sauce, and it's the perfect treat. I pick up my kids from their respective daycares and make a pit stop to grab green onions and oranges that I forgot to get on the weekend. $4



5:20 p.m. — I make orange chicken stir fry with white rice for dinner. My husband and I love this meal, and my kids tolerate it. That's how meals go at our house!



8 p.m. — After the kids go to bed, my husband immerses himself in researching real estate in our area. We're trying to buy a home with my parents, who live in another province. The idea is that we could find a home with an in-law suite, and they could live mortgage-free. We would ask for their help with childcare and get them to retrieve the kids off the school bus. That way, we could redirect the money we'd save on childcare into a mortgage on a home that would work for everyone. It's not going to be an easy search, though, because my parents are beginning to have mobility issues and need a walk-out basement for this plan to work. While he's researching, I place an Old Navy order for my son's underwear and a T-shirt for my daughter. I love shopping for kids' clothes! I'm one of those parents who likes to shop ahead of time. Otherwise you try to dress your child one day and nothing fits them anymore. We head to bed around 10 p.m. $58



Daily Total: $118