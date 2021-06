We're now paying $150 for all future published Money Diaries! Read the details here and submit your diary here Today: a teacher working in education who makes $71,700 per year and spends some of her money this week on cryptocurrency.TeacherEducation29Muskoka, ON$71,700$27,600 (I have around $3,800 in various investments through Wealthsimple, and I keep at least $2,000 in my chequing account at all times. I recently opened a high-interest savings account that has $800 in it, and I contribute to it on a biweekly basis. I also have an RRSP and a TFSA through my primary bank, totaling $22,000.)$5,342 (This is on a line of credit I opened seven years ago to pay off my student debt. It started at $50,000)$1,795She/Her$650 (I rent a room from a colleague/friend. I have my own bedroom and bathroom, but the rest of the house is shared with my friend and her BF. This total includes utilities, most notably our ridiculously terrible internet — hurry up, Starlink!)$350 (I try to make lump-sum payments every few months as well.)$96$16.50$0 (They're built into my teaching contract, and I don't pay for them.)$40$214$286.67$0 (mooching off of my parents still)$800 ($600 is automatically deposited in my TFSA and RRSP accounts, and $200 goes into a high-interest savings account.)$30 (It's an organizational app. I'm still evaluating whether or not I really need it, but I've committed to a year.)$90 (Because COVID done stressed me out!)$79$170My parents would've been supportive no matter what path I chose; however, I've always felt destined to be a teacher, so post-secondary education was in the cards for me. I have a BA and B.Ed and recently completed my M.Ed (online, part-time). My parents only had a few thousand to give me for schooling, so I paid for the rest by working two jobs and taking out government loans, which I'm nearly done paying off.I can't remember getting any explicit lessons about finances, short of "save, save, save." Ever since I started to make my own money, I was left to decide what to do with it. My parents would advise me to save a certain portion of my paycheque, but I seldom did when I was a teen. I did pick up unintended lessons from them, however, because they would argue about money in front of my sister and me. My mom was always resentful that she was the major bread-earner of the family. From this, I learned that if I ever get married, to keep separate bank accounts and negotiate splitting the bills, although I'm still not sure if that really worked for my parents. They've been married for over 30 years and still squabble over finances.My first job was as a sales clerk in the houseware department at Zellers. Remember Zellers (RIP)? I was 15, and it was an amazing first job. I was the youngest person in my department by half a century, and I worked with about five different women named Linda. Among the many things that I learned was how to fold a towel 10 different ways. I got this job to make money to travel, which I started doing on my own when I was 16.As the saying goes, my sister and I were “never without” growing up. Although we didn't live lavishly, we were able to go on the occasional trip, and the kitchen was always stocked with food. We would often buy second-hand clothing (which I still do), and I can't remember my parents ever buying food when we went to the movies (a mark of the bourgeoisie in my opinion), but I was never worried about money as a kid.Yes and no. I don't worry about paying my bills or having enough to book a last-minute vacation. But I do often feel behind other people my age. I have no property, no large investments, and I struggle to read and understand financial literature. I worry that if I don't start a side gig or make big changes soon, I may never catch up to some of my friends financially.I've been financially responsible for myself since I left home for post-secondary school at age 17. I've had to borrow money from my parents now and then when I've been in tight spots, but I've always repaid them quickly.I've received a few thousand dollars now and again with the passing of my grandparents over the years.