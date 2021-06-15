4:30 p.m. — I'm feeling tired after work so I indulge in a nap when I get home. Whenever my schedule allows, I split my sleep: I get three to four hours when I come home from work, then get up, make dinner, and relax or work until 2 or 3 a.m., then I go back to sleep until 7 a.m. I definitely focus better at night, so when I'm slammed at work, I find this schedule helps me increase my productivity. I also like to let my body tell me when it's time to rest and try not to fight it when I wake up. I've been doing this for as long as I can remember.