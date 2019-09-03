Molly Burke Has Some Advice For Aspiring YouTubers

I make a full-time living on social media and with my career in entertainment, and I make enough to pay staff. I’m doing well for myself, especially given 80% of blind people are unemployed. But the reality is, a lot of the time you see #ad and you assume people are being paid but that’s not always the case. You have to disclose when something is free. For example, I got a free mattress, which I’m grateful for, but free mattresses don’t pay bills. So people think you’re getting paid more often than you are if you do a lot of exchanges for free things. Another thing is how much of our money gets eaten up by costs of the business. My manager takes 20% of everything I do, which is fair because he works really hard for me, but that’s a lot of money! I have an assistant who works full-time for me, three editors who edit my videos, my mom who shoots all my photography. There are a lot of moving parts. Even videos where I’m reviewing clothing, I’m spending $500 to get the clothing to film that video. There’s a lot that people don’t see when running a full-fledged business.