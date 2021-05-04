The pressure to assimilate can be suffocating. But imagine, then, how heavy the burden is for those unable or unwilling to conform to the model minority. When the loudest conversations about equality are dominated by the relatively privileged experiences of the upper class, the model minority myth, even when denounced, becomes further reinforced at the expense of those who have been at the centre of the ongoing wave of violence. Without acknowledging, protecting, and uplifting the groups the model minority myth stereotype harms the most, rich, famous East and South Asians ultimately legitimize it. Invoking the model minority myth to validate the pain of the most privileged doesn’t draw more attention to the plight of the most vulnerable, much less address the most insidious ways in which racism works. At some point, we have to recognize the harm we cause in justifying our own survival.