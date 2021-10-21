2:35 p.m. — When I was a kid, my mom would always celebrate the first day of school with a little treat or fun food for dinner. Now that I'm an adult, and she works as a teacher, I return the favour for her first day of school. I head over to Madewell and get her a few new necklaces — she has been mentioning that she wants some to update her wardrobe. On the way home, I stop at the drugstore to buy rubbing alcohol. My new car tabs came in the mail and I need to clean them off before applying them. $100.29



5:15 p.m. — I shower, put on a bit of makeup and a cute sundress, and unload the dishwasher before swinging by my mom's work to give her the necklaces. She is super surprised and seems to like them a lot!



6:20 p.m. — Back home, T. and I go on a three-mile walk down by the lake to enjoy one of the last warm days before the impending nine months of Seattle winter (aka rain). We stop at a taco truck on the way home. I get three chicken tacos and T. gets four different types. He pays and we bring them home to eat.



8:55 p.m. — We are in bed pretty early, but definitely stay up way too late fooling around. Asleep around 10:30.



Daily Total: $100.29