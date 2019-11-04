Occupation: Management Consultant

Industry: Data & Analytics

Age: 25

Location: Toronto, ON

Salary: $101,000 (I also get a bonus, which varies from year to year. This year, it should be between $10,000 and $15,000.)

Paycheque Amount (2x/month): $3,412.88

Gender Identity: Woman



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,750 (I live alone in a studio condo.)

Student Loans: $0 (I'm extremely fortunate to have had tuition covered by scholarships and my parents.)

Tenant Insurance: $28.35

Internet: $65.54

Phone: $0 (My phone bill is usually $63.46, but since I'm working in Dallas, TX during the week, I can expense it.)

Health Insurance: $2.67 (My insurance is mostly covered by work. I pay a little extra for additional dental benefits.)

Hydro: $40

Apple Storage: $0.99

Curology Subscription: $32.85 (Curology skin care is only available in the U.S., so I ship it to a colleague's place and pick it up when I'm stateside.)

Netflix & Apple Music: $0 (I use my boyfriend's accounts.)

RRSP: $336.66 (Work matches half this amount for an additional $168.33. This is taken out of my paycheque.)

Employee Stock Purchase Plan (ESPP): $841.67 (This is taken out of my paycheque, too.)

Savings: Anything I don't spend goes into investments. Currently, I have $300,000 across various accounts. My parents put up a little over half of this to help me with a down payment. Right now, most of my savings are in low-interest, high-liquidity investments, since I'm condo-hunting.