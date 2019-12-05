6 Cute Makeup Bags That Make Travelling Suck A Little Less

Knock on wood, but it's been years since the TSA has seized one of our bulging makeup bags, or an airline has lost our dopp kits. It's not that either entity has become more forgiving about what we can take on a plane or more efficient about handling our gear. We've simply learned a few things along the way: Never place prized beauty products inside anything other than a carry-on, and always make sure you have appropriate housing for what shockingly adds up to thousands of dollars in goods.
We've probably just jinxed the whole thing by acknowledging our good fortune, but the truth is that having the right makeup bag isn't just about being able to whip out a separate pouch at security. It's all about knowing what kind of person you are, and how many designated compartments you need to keep yourself from leaving a Tom Ford lipstick behind at a hotel (again).
Before holiday travel gets any more harried, check out the best options for keeping your beauty shit together in the slides ahead.
