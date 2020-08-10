This summer might not be exactly as we had imagined even just a few short months ago, but that doesn’t mean that you should give up on celebrations and adventures with friends and loved ones completely. With some ingenuity and a dash of flexibility, it can be easier than you think to celebrate life’s big milestones close to home, make everyday moments feel special, and create new family traditions you’ll cherish for years to come.
In partnership with Dairy Farmers of Ontario, we reached out to five creative women to find out how they’re making the most of every occasion this year. From creating fresh spaces at home to hosting parties just because, they’re managing to find joy in the everyday and connecting with family in new ways during these extraordinary times.
Here are their tips and suggestions for making this a great summer and fall season for the books. (Hint: more is always better when it comes to ice-cream.)