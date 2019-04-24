When Hansberry was 29, she became the first Black woman playwright to get a play produced on Broadway, which is impressive, but that’s not why A Raisin In The Sun is still lauded so many years later. The story goes like this: An impoverished Black family living in Chicago gets an insurance payout of $10,000 following the death of the family’s patriarch. From there, a story unfolds of class and race in America and what happens when dreams don’t come true. “The larger frame of [A Raisin in the Sun] is about residential segregation and the concentrated poverty that comes from a history of racial inequality,” Perry says. “Those are issues that we continue to confront today.” The year it debuted on Broadway, A Raisin in the Sun won the New York Drama Critics' Circle for the best play of the year (beating Tennessee Williams), making Hansberry the youngest American to win the award.