A new charge could complicate things for Lori Loughlin in her college admissions scandal case, according to The Los Angeles Times.
Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli — amongst other parents in the so-called “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal — were hit with a Federal Program Bribery charge from the U.S. Attorney in Boston. The new charge stems from the fact that the University of Southern California, where Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid officials to ensure their daughters' admission, receives some federal funding.
Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid William “Rick” Singer $500,000 USD to orchestrate a scheme to have their two daughters — Gen Z influencers Bella and Olivia Jade — pose as crew team recruits for USC. The women had never participated in the sport. Both daughters attended USC, but are reportedly no longer enrolled, according to a spokesperson for the university.
Back in April, Loughlin and Giannulli pled not guilty to the charges levied against them, which include conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. A report from TMZ claims that a plea bargain is still on the table, though it appears that Loughlin and Giannulli are hoping to beat the charges at trial.
Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, who pled guilty for her role in the college scandal, recently began a 14-day prison sentence for her crimes at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA. She was the first parent sentenced in the case. Huffman will also pay a $30,000 USD fine, serve 250 hours of community service, and spend a year on probation, according to Variety.
Huffman spent considerably less money than Loughlin and Giannulli, paying Singer $15,000 USD in order to have her daughter’s SAT score altered. Prosecutors are reportedly seeking more prison time for Loughlin given the different circumstances.
Refinery29 reached out to Loughlin for comment.
