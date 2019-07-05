Early Thursday morning, Turner (finally) shared the first official photos from her recent Parisian wedding to Joe Jonas. And now we can see the gown — the work of Louis Vuitton Creative Director, Nicolas Ghesquiere — from every angle.
Ghesquiere's photo, captioned, "Absolut beauty," is taken from behind, showing off a cut-out back, sheer sleeves, and a cascading skirt with silver and white snowflakes sewn throughout (she is the Queen in the North, after all). That has to be a shout out to her fictional hometown of Winterfell, right? Maybe that's just us being over-analyzing GOT fans, but hey, you never know.
Sophie’s post, a beautiful shot of the couple (Jonas wearing Berluti), gives us the front view of the dress, featuring a deep v-neck, tailored waist, and structured cap sleeves. But wait, there's more. According to WWD, the dress took a whopping 350 hours to make, and the veil, another 48.
E! News reported that Turner slipped into something more casual after the ceremony, a white slip dress to be exact, but no photos have been released yet. While we wait for a glimpse at her second look of the night, we’re shopping long-sleeve wedding dresses just like hers. Click through the selection ahead to see what we found. Who knows? Maybe you'll find your perfect dress.
