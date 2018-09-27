LoveMe is a series featuring LGBTQ thought leaders reading personal letters to their younger selves.
We're celebrating February, the month of love, with letters written by members of the LGBTQ community to their younger selves. Throughout LoveMe, we hear their tales of love found, love embraced, love lost, and most importantly, self-love.
Our partners at IHI Therapy Centre are dedicated to fostering personal growth free of traditional gender, sexual orientation, and cultural biases. For support, visit IHI Therapy Centre.
Advertisement