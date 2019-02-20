As I grew more into my queerness and became more comfortable expressing my fluidity, I began to notice how misogyny, sexism and gendered thinking still exists within the LGBTQ+ community and how the way I presented myself dictated my own experience within the community. Now, as a more masculine presenting person, I have found that some women will assume I am the 'dominant' person in bed and adopt the role of the 'man'. While there are women who are happy to play that role, I’m not one of them. A couple of years ago, a girl I was dating asked me to 'strap' her (have sex with a strap-on dildo) the first time we slept together. I had a strap but we’d never spoken about it – I’d only ever used it with my ex-girlfriend and to be honest, she strapped me more than I did her – so this girl must have assumed I had one and that I wanted to take the 'dominant' role in bed. Wrong. I like to throw it back, too.