Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
These days you can spot Hudson’s Bay’s signature stripes on pretty much anything, from inflatable pool floats to Baby Archie's toque. And with the recent launch of Les Essentiels by Hudson's Bay, the brand's first-ever house skincare and makeup line, those green, red, yellow, and blue lines are coming to beauty #shelfie near you.
True to its name, Les Essentiels is a pared-down collection that includes lip and face serums, a brow gel, and a double-ended mascara (many of which are made in Korea), with prices ranging from $35–$60.
The line was developed by Brittny Robins, the Canadian powerhouse behind Flawless by Friday, and all the products are free of parabens, sulphates, and phthalates — they're also cruelty-free. What you do get is natural ingredients, such as plant collagen, ginseng, and maple extract (as if the stripes weren't Canadian enough).
When Canada's oldest retailer partners up with one of the country's buzziest beauty entrepreneurs to make its skin and makeup debut, you bet we're going to test it out. So we asked R29 staffers to put the products to the test. Here are their unfiltered opinions.
