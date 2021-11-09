Occupation: Legal Assistant

Age: 28

Location: Toronto, ON

Salary: $65,000

Net Worth: $123,000 (This money is in various savings accounts back home in the UK, including premium bonds, a fixed-rate bond, and an easy-access savings account. I plan to move these funds over to Canada soon but haven't gotten around to it yet. I also have $4,000 in my English pension account, $4,250 in my Canadian savings account, $5,333 in a TFSA, $725 in a chequing account, $600 in my Wealthsimple account, and I just started to dip my toe into crypto and stocks.)

Debt: $700 (I owe this amount on my credit card. I'm waiting for my next paycheque to clear it.)

Paycheque Amount (2x/week): $1,804

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,650 (I moved into my own apartment last October. I was ready to leave roommates behind, and it turned out to be the best decision, especially since I started working from home.)

Renter's Insurance: $26

Phone: $75

Internet: $50

Spotify: $11.29

SoundCloud: $10 (I DJ on the side for fun, and my SoundCloud allows me access to all music.)

Apple Cloud Storage: $6

ClassPass: $55

Savings: $250



Annual Expenses

Toronto Bike Share: $99



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My family always hoped I would proceed to higher education (had I attended, I would've been the first person in my family to go), and I went to a very academic high school. The pressure to attend university was extremely high. I went through the steps of applying and was accepted, but deep down I knew it wasn't the right decision for me. Instead, I deferred my place, went out into the world, and began working in the film industry. One day, I will go to university. I know myself better now and have a clearer sense of the subjects I'm passionate about, and they are definitely not the subjects I would have studied 10 years ago.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

When I was 12, my dad took me down to the local building society (like a credit union here), and we set up a savings account for my allowance. From that day on, I loved saving money, seeing the balance increase, and knowing that it will help me when I'm ready to buy my first home one day.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was waitressing at my village's golf club. My dad helped me get the job because he DJ'd weddings there and got to know the catering staff. I was 14 and wanted extra spending money, but about 75% of my earnings would go into my savings account.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I was lucky that money was never a concern. My parents weren't frivolous with their spending, and we would never buy expensive clothes, or dine at fancy restaurants, but we were comfortable and didn't want for anything. I'm so grateful for that. They also saved for fantastic family holidays each year, so we were lucky to travel to places like Thailand, Malaysia, and Mauritius.



Do you worry about money now?

Money isn't a constant worry, but I'm always trying to save as much as I can!



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became mostly financially responsible at 19. I still lived with my dad at that point and was only paying expenses, but I could've afforded to have my own place. My parents would absolutely step in if ever I found myself in trouble.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Yes, I received £10,000 (about $17,000 CAD) when my nan passed away a couple of years ago.