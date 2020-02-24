6:45 a.m. — My alarm goes off, but I lay in bed staring at the ceiling until 7 a.m. I slept like shit again. Like clockwork, my youngest cat was riled up from 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. I took today off work to use up vacation days. I start my morning routine, but forgo the coffee. I put the ingredients for my soup in the slow cooker. God bless slow cookers, am I right? I throw on an entire outfit of Lululemon (minus my Nike's) and am out the door by 8 a.m. to hop on the streetcar, then subway, to go to my monthly craniosacral therapy appointment. Craniosacral therapy is a form of massage that relieves compression in the bones of the head, sacrum, and spinal column, and my body and mind respond well to it. Plus, it works wonders on my chronic migraines. The cost of the hour-long appointment is $155. My benefits should cover 80% of the treatment, but I somehow end up paying $75 for the difference. $75