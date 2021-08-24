Occupation: Legal Assistant

Age: 20

Location: Calgary, AB

Salary: $45,000

Net Worth: $-29,000 (I have $3,000 in various accounts.)

Debt: $32,000.00 (I have $30,000 in student debt and I owe $2,000 on a credit card.)

Paycheque Amount (2x/month): $1,488.22

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,150

Electricity: $50

Internet: $110

Phone: $125

Car Insurance: $90

Health & Dental Benefits: $0 (I'm still on my parents' insurance plan.)

Student Loan: $0 (because I'm still in school)

Credit Card: $400

Spotify & Amazon Prime: $10 (student subscriptions)

HelloFresh: $160

TFSA: $200

Vacation Fund: $200 (Mexico)



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My parents encouraged us to pursue anything that made us happy. For me, happiness was the legal industry, and I'm still hoping to become a lawyer. I paid for my diploma and my ongoing undergraduate degree through student loans. This year, I'm so proud to say I'm only using grants to pay for my education.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents didn't speak about money with us kids. They didn't teach us the importance of saving for retirement or having anything put away for a rainy day. These are all things I wish I had known. I envy the kids who were taught about managing their finances as children.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was as a cashier at a grocery store. I got it so I could save money to move to Alberta on my own. I loved my job and made awesome money in high school.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes and no. My mom always made our family feel insecure about money. She claimed to have so much debt on a line of credit and a maxed-out credit card that I felt like I couldn't ask for certain things, even if my parents could actually afford them. In retrospect, both my parents had good incomes and nice cars, and we had a nice home. We were upper-middle-class.



Do you worry about money now?

Sometimes. It's nice to know that so long as I'm working, I will have a paycheque coming within the next 14 days. I live alone, and with housing costs rising, I worry about not being able to afford another place when my lease is up. My boyfriend's parents are beyond strict, so I can't move in with him and reduce my housing costs for another year. Other than that, I worry about my ability to chip away at the debt I've slowly accrued on my credit card.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became fully financially responsible at 17 when I moved to Alberta. I seriously wish I would have stayed in my home province where tuition was cheaper, and I wouldn't have had to accumulate so much debt. However, I'm happy I took that leap of faith, even if it means that I will have $80,000 in student loans by the time I'm done.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

I WISH!

