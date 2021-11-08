My Keloid Scars Went TikTok Viral. Here’s How I Really Feel About Them

I dread to imagine how many young people — especially young women — are weighed down by the pressures of today's unattainable beauty standards. How many people might have got a piercing in an area of insecurity to feel better about themselves but were left feeling even more upset. When I chose to show my scars on TikTok, so many people in the comments section agreed that seeing my video made them feel more comfortable with their own scars. "This makes me feel so much better about mine knowing it's not just me who gets them," wrote one person. Another commented: "I've had my keloid on my lobe since I was like 11, had it cut off twice but it always comes back. It's my friend now." One commenter named theirs "Jelly Bean" and others joked with me that mine needs a name, too. Another commenter suggested it must have been heartbreaking and although I replied that it was a little, I embrace my keloid scars now.