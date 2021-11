My Keloid Scars Went TikTok Viral. Here’s How I Really Feel About Them

You might be clutching your irritated scaffold bar or infected nose piercing and thinking, Could this be me? How do I avoid this and how can I be safe? As Dr. Mahto mentions, piercings aren't the primary cause. Any trauma to the body can cause keloids to develop randomly. Experienced piercer Chloe Victoria corroborates this: "A keloid has nothing to do with it being a piercing, and keloids form due to trauma to the body. An irritation bump is directly caused by irritation of the piercing and this can be improper piercing angles, not downsizing jewellery after swelling has gone down or improper aftercare, for example. An irritation bump can and will go away with the correct troubleshooting and care to the piercing." Here's a helpful TikTok video created by another piercer, which echoes this. In other words, keloid scars are based on how your body produces collagen and you won't know if you're prone to them until it happens. Dr. Anjali suggests looking at your family history as if your parents or other family members have keloid scars, you may be likely to experience them as well.