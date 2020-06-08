Story from News

This Is Why J.K. Rowling Is Being Accused Of Transphobia (Again)

Nick Levine
J.K. Rowling is once again being called out for transphobia follow a series of provocative and exclusionary tweets.
The Harry Potter author posted a tweet on Saturday night in which she appeared to take issue with the phrase "people who menstruate" in an article by Devex, a media outlet which covers global development news.
"I'm sure there used to be a word for those people," she wrote, adding: "Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"
As many people on Twitter pointed out, Rowling's tweet seems deliberately designed to exclude trans, non-binary and non-gender conforming people who can also menstruate.
Author Juno Dawson cut to the core of the problem with Rowling's tweet when she wrote: "We’re in a global pandemic. We’re protesting police brutality and racial injustice, and the most famous author in the world is twisting linguistic pretzels to say 'trans women are not women.'"
Rowling then tried to defend her initial tweet by clinging to a binary conception of gender based on biological sex.
She wrote: "If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.
She continued: "The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women — ie, to male violence — ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences — is a nonsense."
This isn't the first time Rowling has been accused of displaying views which align with those of anti-trans feminists. Rowling was previously called out for transphobia in December when she voiced support for a British researcher who lost her job after tweeting that a person cannot change their biological sex. 
On Twitter, many people including Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness pointed out that — if you can afford it — now is an apt time to donate to Black trans people, who are still not receiving anything close to the structural and financial support they need.
And Harry Potter fans disappointed by Rowling's views can at least take solace in the knowledge that Emma Watson does not share them.
