This Is Why J.K. Rowling Is Being Accused Of Transphobia (Again)

This is why I'm glad I'm not judging the competition, because I'd want to put them all in! It's pure pleasure for me to see all the different interpretations of the characters and scenes! #TheIckabog https://t.co/hX1aEhjr4M— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020
.@jk_rowling These times are hard enough without YOU, a wealthy white woman, tweeting transphobia from your mansion.— Black Lives Matter ✊🏾 (@MunroeBergdorf) June 7, 2020
Trans people really don't need your bullshit right now. Do us all a favour and give it a rest.
To say that you're a disappointment is an understatement #TERF https://t.co/oFekQHIqCs
every time JK Rowling says something transphobic let's donate the cost of a book to a charity she would hate— Brymatica (@BryonyCloud) June 6, 2020
Says a lot that as soon as I call out @jk_rowling for perpetuating transphobic ideas, my mentions are instantly flooded with people calling me a “man” & “freak.” These are your followers. This is the behavior & language you embolden. Stop shrugging it off & take responsibility.— Serena Daniari (@serenajazmine) June 7, 2020
We’re in a global pandemic. We’re protesting police brutality and racial injustice, and the most famous author in the world is twisting linguistic pretzels to say “trans women are not women”.— Juno Dawson (@junodawson) June 6, 2020
Honestly, I’m exhausted.
I can’t believe imma have to block her for my mental health.
We are in a pandemic and in the struggle to uphold the importance of black lives, including black trans lives. There could be no worse time for her to present her Dolores Umbridge nonsense— shon faye. (@shonfaye) June 6, 2020
Thanks for the reminder to donate to the Homeless Black Trans Women fund @jk_rowling https://t.co/MnVmQU2kUy— Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) June 7, 2020