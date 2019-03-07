Janelle Monáe Is Having The Best Time At Paris Fashion Week

Janelle Monáe is the queer, Grammy-nominated musician and wearer of vagina trousers we want to party with. The singer has been filling us with unadulterated joy since her third studio album Dirty Computer came out last year.
She's known for her sartorial prowess – from power suits to head-to-toe monochrome, plus an excellent collection of hats – but her turn at Paris Fashion Week this season has been nothing short of legendary.
Whether she's sitting on the front row at Stella McCartney in an Alexa Chung and Karlie Kloss sandwich, or repping what we can only describe as puffed-up white angel wings at Giambattista Valli, Monáe looks like she's having a better time than anyone else.
There's plenty to dissect from her week of fashion fun, too: she's providing new-season beauty inspiration via gold hoops in her hair and blue shadow on her lids, and proving that colour drenching is still the best way to hold a goddamn room.