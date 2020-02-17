12:15 p.m. — The weather looks okay, so I head out for a walk. It turns out the wind is gusting and ice-cold, and my rain jacket isn't doing much to keep me warm. I decide on a short walk to the Starbucks in a nearby shopping centre, where I order a coconut milk latte using a gift card. With warm coffee in hand, I take a longer route back to the office. While walking, my phone keeps buzzing, so I look and see that my sister in law sent pictures of my dog at the beach. My mom usually lets him out at lunch, but since she's away, V. offered to take him out. He's a lucky dog, and I'm grateful for the help. I also have messages from my friend, K., about an upcoming trip we're taking to Belize. I heat up my last dal and spend the rest of my break replying to everyone. K. lives in a different province, and we haven't seen each other for eight months, so this trip will be a great catch-up while we escape winter.