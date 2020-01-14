How To Help The Families Of Canadians Killed On Flight PS752

Vigils were held across the country this weekend to honour the 57 Canadians who died on Flight PS752, the Ukrainian International Airlines plane downed shortly after takeoff in Tehran last week.
"This tragedy struck our Iranian-Canadian community, leaving cities like Edmonton reeling. But this was truly a Canadian tragedy. All Canadians are mourning your loss,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaking at memorial in the Alberta capital, where many of the victims lived, on Saturday.
The plane, which was on its way to Kiev, was mistaken for a “hostile target” and struck by a missile or missiles launched by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a human error, according to the Iranian government. There have been increased tensions in the area after the U.S. assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. All 176 people on the flight were killed. Many on board were due to make connecting flights to Canadian cities after visiting family in Iran.
Two days after the crash, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced it would offer help with travel and travel documents for family members of victims — whether they need to fly to Iran or stay in Canada for an extended period of time.
Here are a few ways you can help the families of the Canadian victims of Flight PS752. Read ahead for government resources, as well as national, regional, and local efforts.
Families of victims located in Canada or the U.S. can call 1-833-864-2831. If you are located elsewhere, those in need can call 1-438-843-2029. The IRCC can also be reached at operationPS752@cic.gc.ca.
Canadians in need of emergency consular assistance while abroad can reach Global Affairs either at 1-800-387-3124 or sos@international.gc.ca.
Mohamad Fakih, the president of Paramount Fine Foods, launched the nation-wide Canada Strong Campaign to raise $1.5 million for the families of victims as well as help cover funeral costs.
The original goal of this GoFundMe campaign was to raise $20,000 for an Edmonton memorial service. Over $60,000 has been donated so far. The excess funds will be put towards a scholarship for University of Alberta graduate students in memory of the 27 victims from the city of Edmonton.
Fund raised by the Edmonton-based non-profit will be used for a memorial service and supporting families of the victims. Anything over and above will be transferred to the U of A scholarship (above) in honour of Professor Mojgan Daneshmand, Professor Pedram Mousavi, and other U of A students lost in the crash.
Ali Pey, a father of four, was the founder and CEO of Ottawa based startup Message Hopper. Pey was returning home from Iran where he had been visiting his father, who was sick. “This fundraiser is organized by the community in hopes of helping the Pey family out with any expenses they will face as they lay their loved one to rest in this difficult time,” reads the GoFundMe page.
