10 Beauty Products Instagram Made Me Buy — & I’m Not Upset

It generally takes seeing a product a number of times on Instagram before your brain registers that it’s become a “thing.” But once it’s happened, you’ll likely start noticing the product even more. That’s because where there’s cool packaging, an amazing formula, and a few key endorsements, that product is about to blow up your feed, and after multiple sightings, you’re likely going to consider buying it.
According to research from Instagram, 130 million users tap on shopping posts to check out products every month, so yeah, it’s a lot potential purchases. What’s more? The platform found that 70% of “shopping enthusiasts” turn to Instagram to discover new products.
So, how do you cut through the clutter to find only the best Instagram has to offer? Use our guide to find the tried and tested products taking over your feed that are actually worthy of your attention — and your cash. Scroll through now, and double tap later.
We all want long and thick lashes, but that doesn’t mean it’s what nature’s given us. And thanks to Instagram’s most sworn-by breakthrough formula, it doesn’t really matter either. Apply it daily, and you’ll have falsie-like lashes in six to eight weeks, no extensions necessary.
GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, $65.00 USD, available at Grande Cosmetics.
Summer frizz, am I right? If the struggle is real, then this Redken’s leave-in cream is the deal. It comes in an ombré bottle and is designed to hydrate frizzy hair and protect it up to 450 degrees. In the words of Paris Hilton: “That’s hot!”
Redken Frizz Dismiss Rebel Tame Heat Protective Leave-In Cream, $25.49, available at Redken.
Canadian perfumer Ben Gorham does fragrance like no other, which is what makes his modern scents and bottles ultra “like”-able. Want something musky and woody? Pick up a bottle of Super Cedar. Then again, if the smell of an old library is more your thing, Bibliothèque is the one for you.
Byredo Super Cedar Eau de Parfum, $235.00, available at Holt Renfrew.
Glossier founder Emily Weiss knows how to dominate our feeds like it’s her business — and it is. Her latest venture, Glossier Play, is totally worth it too. But, which product does Instagram love most? The Glitter Gelée, which mixes glitter with transparent gel for a high-impact shine that doesn’t budge.
Glossier Play Glitter Gelée, $17.00, available at Glossier.
Take two bloggers and add them together, and you get Summer Fridays, a line of masks from beauty buffs who have tried it all. So it makes sense that their Jet Leg Mask has become a staple in every Instagrammer’s travel bag. The formula is packed with enough chestnut extract and vitamin C to give the most stressed out skin a spa-quality glow.
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask, $49.00 USD, available at Summer Fridays.
When it comes to buzzed-about self-tanners, we thought we had seen it all. And then came St Tropez’s limited-edition sweet bronzing mousse, delivers a natural-looking tan on all skin tones and lasts for 10 days. On top of it all, the tanner is infused with marshmallow extract, so it works and smells like a dream.
St. Tropez Self Tan Whipped Marshmallow Bronzing Mousse with Velvet Luxe Tan Applicator Mitt, $63.00, available at Shoppers Drug Mart.
When you think about it, foundation is, well, the foundation of any makeup routine. Dior’s face and body version got its start backstage, and with 40 shades it’s also made its way to makeup bags everywhere. It’s for a good reason too: The waterproof formula is just as good as the bottle it comes in.
Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation, $50.00, available at Sephora.
The one product that seems to be on everyone’s lips right now? Tom Ford’s clear lip balm with gold flecks. It’s ultra-moisturizing and comes in the coolest container, plus it magically turns from sheer to the prettiest pink on lips.
Tom Ford Lip Blush in Soleil, $70.00, available at Holt Renfrew.
These days, almost anything goes with nails. But if we had to name a hero shade of 2019, it would be this muted lime green. It’s kind of neon, kind of pastel and it looks all kinds of amazing when posted in snaps.
Essie Polish in Chillato Frozen Cream Pistachio, $9.99, available at London Drugs.
Multipurpose products have proved themselves to be double the pleasure and double the fun, and NARS’ Orgasm blush is no exception. It’s actually one of the rare classic products that continues to trend, and in a new stick format, it’s never been easier to apply to cheeks, lips and eyes.
NARS The Multiple in Orgasm, $49.00, available at NARS Cosmetics.
