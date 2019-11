My first thought after unboxing this and hooking it up to the charging dock was, "Well, this feels familiar!" I lived and died by my trusty Clarisonic Mia 2 for most of my high school and college years, and dutifully replaced the brush heads even though I 100% did not factor in the quarterly cost of buying new ones every couple months. However, they weren't kidding when they named the Clarisonic newbie Mia Smart . Even after taking a short quiz on the Clarisonic app (which I preferred compared to Foreo's) and syncing the routine to my Smart, it gave me the option to toggle between a "Gentle" routine and the one programmed based on my quiz results and skin type. I used the "Gentle" setting in the morning with my favourite Peach & Lily gel cleanser , and it was surprisingly, well, gentle for a Clarisonic. At night, I lathered up my oil-blasting Osea Cleansing Mud on my face, pressed the button twice to toggle to the Daily Cleanse routine, and let the brush do its thing.