A runway show highlighting size-inclusive boots isn’t your typical NYFW show, but it’s a good reminder that diversity of size is still not prioritized at Fashion Week. September 2019 was NYFW's most inclusive season yet , but progress is still slow. Only 12 runway shows featured plus size models and less than 45% of the models who walked in shows were models of colour (in 2018, that number was roughly 10% less). It's exactly why events like Runway Redone are so refreshing — they send the message that style is universal, and not only reserved for those who are thin, white, and beautiful according to society’s narrow standards.