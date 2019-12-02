7:30 a.m. — I'm not a morning person, and I've been waking up all night coughing — the end of a persistent cold. I recently found out that I have chronic sinusitis, and this cold is doing a number on me. I roll out of bed, put up my hair, and wash my face using Burt's Bees cleanser. I use The Ordinary Caffeine Solution on my tired eyes again, then my trusty Aveeno moisturizer and the usual makeup. I make Earl Grey with eggnog to take to work, because I need a pick-me-up. I also make coffee for W., because he didn't sleep well and is dropping off my car to get the winter tires put on. I grab an English muffin with peanut butter and a banana, and run out the door.