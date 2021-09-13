Did you worry about money growing up?

My mom and dad have different spending habits; my mom is a saver and my dad is a spender, which led to many arguments. My mom was constantly worried about money and every argument was about money. My dad has a gambling addiction and my mom told me that he had gambled away our college money (~$100,000) in middle school. I think that was the same time that she decided she needed to control all the money and expenses so now everything is in her name. He continues to gamble without her knowledge and then when he's in too much debt, he tells her and they have to figure out a way to pay it off. This last time, they had to sell their business of 20 years for a discounted price so they could get a lump sum to pay it off. I begged them not to get divorced when I was in middle school, but when I look back now, I was being selfish. This most recent time that he lost money, I begged her to divorce him and she still refused to do it because culturally, divorce is not an option.