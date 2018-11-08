How To Stay Together For 50 Years

Ronnie is black and Isabell is white, which presented its own set of difficulties at that time. Isabell’s parents didn’t mind the fact, the couple explain, but Ronnie’s family did. “His family were against it because we were a mixed marriage, but he said, 'We’re getting married and you'll have to like it’.” After a few years, Isabell won them over: “They thought I was the best thing since sliced bread,” she says proudly. When I ask Ronnie what kind of prejudice they faced as an interracial couple, he tells me they used to get a lot of looks on the street, but that the biggest challenge of their relationship was getting a mortgage. “When we decided to buy a house, building societies would not lend to us because I am black,” says Ronnie. In his eyes, there were only two things they could do: “Ride it or fight it.” They decided to ride it. “Nothing and nobody, whatever they said, made any difference to us. We just got on, living our lives.”