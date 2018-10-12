How My Adult Acne Affected My Dating Life (& How I Got Over It)

And along the way, I was reminded of some things I already knew: Friends don’t actually give a shit about what you look like; my parents (aka my 1-800-breakdown hotline) are an actual godsend; and self-love and how you feel about yourself is so important. I learned to go easy on myself and that it was okay to cancel plans on days I couldn’t face it. But every day that I did force myself to go out and face the world and/or board an almost comically crowded commuter train, I felt a little more badass. Acne is alienating and exhausting, but clearing my skin aside, taking control of it has been the most empowering and life-changing experience of all.