Sazu’s images weave together colour and emotion in beautifully subtle ways. In some of her photographs, she stages herself as archetypes like a bride or an archangel; in others she documents personal moments, like herself crying. "I think it’s really important to explore your vulnerabilities in general," she says, "and doing that in front of the camera can be a really strange experience. It’s so much easier to be private and not share." But where would the fun be in that? It’s something she continues to tease out through the daily process of taking pictures. "Making has made me healthier because it’s provided an important outlet for me to understand myself. It’s a therapy and a source of energy for me. I couldn’t imagine not being able to instil this as part of my routine." For anyone planning to embark on their own creative journey, she says the most important thing is to "accept yourself and then use that as a starting point" — art is free expression and everything else will fall into place from there.