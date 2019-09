5 Smart Foundation Hacks For A Flawless Base Every Time

Shopping for foundation is no mean feat. First, there's deciding which formula and finish is best for you: matte or dewy? Full-coverage or sheer? From there, it's down to deciphering your skin's undertone (yes, it matters when hunting down the perfect shade match) and arming yourself with the best tools for application, from brushes and sponges to just your own fingertips. It's almost like you need the help of a professional just to figure it out — which is why we called on Nicole Faulkner to steer us in the right direction.