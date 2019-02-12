5 Smart Foundation Hacks For A Flawless Base Every Time

"The back of your hand can be four times deeper in colour than your face and chest," she says. "Your hands are always exposed, even if you’re wearing long sleeves, so if you want to try foundation anywhere, always go for the inner wrist because it’s always generally a similar tone to your face, neck, and chest. That said, it’s better to match your foundation to your décolletage than your neck, so your foundation flows together. Almost everyone’s neck is lighter because your head pretty much blocks it from the sun and the environment."