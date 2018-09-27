You Have To Watch The Oddly Soothing Way Vibrators Are Made

Last week, we showed you how dildos are made. Now, in the video above, we take you behind the scenes of vibrator production. The sex toy manufacturers of Doc Johnson took us through the process step-by-step, and it was truly mesmerizing. One of our major takeaways was simply the number of vibrators made at one time. Just wait until you see the size of the silicone drums they use for a single batch. And we can't not highlight the device used to blend the pigment and silicone together, which looks, to us, just like a giant egg-beater. If you want the full details, check out the video above.
The gap between what we learned in sex ed and what we're learning through sexual experience is big — way too big. So we're helping to connect those dots by talking about the realities of sex, from how it's done to how to make sure it's consensual, safe, healthy, and pleasurable all at once. Check out more here.
Advertisement